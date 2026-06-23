KPMG Australia's chairman and two partners resign as audit scandal widens

KPMG Australia's chairman and two senior partners are leaving the firm amid a growing scandal over whistleblower allegations of misusing confidential client information to win audit work.

Reuters | Kpmg Australia Said On Tuesday Its Chairman And Two Senior Partners Will Leave The Firm As It Moves To Contain A Growing Scandal Over Whistleblower Allegations That Staff Misused Confidential Client Information To Win Audit Work The Departures Of Chairman Martin Sheppard | Updated: 23-06-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 09:36 IST
KPMG Australia's chairman and two partners resign as audit scandal widens
  • Country:
  • Australia

KPMG Australia said on Tuesday its chairman and two senior partners will leave the firm as it moves to contain a growing scandal over whistleblower allegations that staff ‌misused confidential client information to win audit work.

The departures of Chairman Martin Sheppard, and audit partners Paul Rogers and Eileen Hoggett, mark the latest fallout from the controversy that has engulfed the firm and has already claimed its CEO and audit chief. "The decisions announced today are necessary and immediate," interim CEO ‌Stan Stavros said in a statement.

"We did not meet the standards expected of us, and we recognise the impact this has ‌had on the whistleblower, our people, our clients and the community." KPMG has been under fire after the whistleblower alleged it misused confidential board papers from real estate company Lendlease to support bids for major audit tenders.

KPMG has admitted it has mishandled the complaint and has launched a fourth investigation after the previous ones failed to substantiate any wrongdoing. Rogers and ⁠Hoggett were ​directly named by the whistleblower as ⁠the lead partners on the Lendlease auditing team involved in the misconduct, according to the whistleblower's allegations that were made public in March.

Both Rogers and Hoggett are under investigation ⁠by Australia's corporate regulator. Earlier this month, KPMG said Hoggett had stepped down as chief operating officer but would remain a partner pending investigations into the allegations.

KPMG said Sheppard ​would leave the firm after a short transition period and retire from his regional board responsibilities. He would be replaced with an independent ⁠chair, and independent members would be added to the Australian board as part of measures announced to "overhaul governance and rebuild trust" that also include a review into sanctions for staff misconduct.

The ⁠announcement ​comes after Sheppard appeared on Friday at a parliamentary committee that examined the scandal. He disclosed at the hearing that KPMG Australia staff shared sensitive information about telecom firm Optus with another internal team bidding for an audit contract for its rival Telstra in a breach of ethics. Sheppard ⁠faced criticism for invoking legal professional privilege to prevent the committee accessing internal documents, before later reversing his decision. The committee also heard how ⁠the firm mismanaged the whistleblower's complaint ⁠as a "workplace issue" rather than one of audit quality.

"The parliamentary committee's enquiries highlighted issues, including unethical behaviour by senior personnel and the human impact of KPMG's handling of the whistleblower. KPMG Australia is focused on ensuring ‌those failings are ‌understood, addressed and not repeated," Stavros said.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026