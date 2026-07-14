Malaysia Probes 'Digital Nomad' Community for Immigration Violations

Malaysia's Home Affairs Ministry announced an investigation on Tuesday into 'The Network School,' a co-living community established for digital nomads by ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan. The probe follows accusations of including Israeli nationals, contradicting Malaysia's immigration laws and steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, given the absence of diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Network School, touted as a hub for techno-optimists, is reportedly situated in Forest City in Johor. Although the community's website highlights its innovative nature, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi called for a thorough inspection of potential immigration breaches, emphasizing scrutiny of second passport entries from Israeli nationals.

The investigation will not only focus on identifying involved individuals but also examine compliance with local regulations. Authorities stressed that any violation, false information, or infractions affecting national security will result in decisive actions without compromise, reiterating the seriousness of the potential offenses.