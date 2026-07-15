Goldman Sachs Under Fire: Kathryn Ruemmler's Epstein Ties Questioned

Kathryn Ruemmler, who recently stepped down as Goldman Sachs' chief legal officer, faced scrutiny during a closed-door congressional hearing regarding her past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein. Ruemmler claimed ignorance of Epstein's criminal activities, stating she would have alerted authorities had she known.

Despite stepping down, Ruemmler continues to serve as senior counsel until her replacement is named. This decision has sparked criticism from lawmakers, including Representative Robert Garcia, who questioned her transparency and accountability regarding her connection to Epstein.

Meanwhile, letters from Democratic lawmakers have been sent to Goldman Sachs requesting further clarification on her employment. Goldman Sachs has chosen not to comment on the matter. Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, had wide-reaching connections across various high-profile sectors.