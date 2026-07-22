DRDO signs key deals to advance AEW&C Mk II aircraft programme

Under one agreement, AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) will convert six Airbus A321 commercial aircraft into "green configuration", creating the platform needed for the AEW&C Mk II programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:38 IST
DRDO signs key deals to advance AEW&C Mk II aircraft programme
CABS and ADSTL will jointly integrate the advanced mission systems onto the modified aircraft before carrying out flight trials in collaboration with the Indian Air Force. Image Credit: X(@AdaniDefence)
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India has taken another step towards strengthening indigenous defence capabilities with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signing two major contracts for the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Mk II programme. The agreements support the country's drive for self-reliance in defence manufacturing while expanding the role of Indian industry in developing advanced military aviation platforms. The contracts were signed by the Centre for Air Borne Systems (CABS), a DRDO laboratory, in the presence of Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.

Under one agreement, AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) will convert six Airbus A321 commercial aircraft into "green configuration", creating the platform needed for the AEW&C Mk II programme. This stage prepares the aircraft for the installation of specialised military systems and equipment required for airborne surveillance operations. The modified aircraft will later be delivered by Airbus Defence & Space, the original equipment manufacturer, for further integration by DRDO.

Adani Defence joins mission systems development

A separate contract has been signed with Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), which will serve as the Development-cum-Production Partner for the mission systems of the AEW&C Mk II programme.

CABS and ADSTL will jointly integrate the advanced mission systems onto the modified aircraft before carrying out flight trials in collaboration with the Indian Air Force. The aircraft will then undergo certification by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification and the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance before entering service.

Advanced surveillance to strengthen air defence

The AEW&C Mk II system is designed to provide longer operational endurance, advanced airborne surveillance, secure communications, improved situational awareness and stronger command-and-control capabilities. These features will enable the Indian Air Force to detect, track and respond to aerial threats over much larger distances, significantly enhancing the country's air defence network.

DRDO said the participation of Indian industry in the programme reflects the government's continued focus on building a strong domestic ecosystem for defence research, innovation and manufacturing. The latest agreements are expected to play an important role in expanding indigenous capabilities while supporting the broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the strategic defence sector.

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