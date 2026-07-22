Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Scientists in India have developed a new bio-based lubricant that significantly reduces friction and wear by combining castor oil with borophene, a two-dimensional nanomaterial. The breakthrough could improve the efficiency of industrial machinery while supporting cleaner and more sustainable manufacturing.

The research, led by scientists at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, introduces borophene as a lubricant additive for the first time, opening new possibilities for renewable energy systems, marine applications and green lubrication technologies.

Tiny amount delivers major performance gains

The research team found that adding just 0.1% borophene by weight to castor oil improved its lubrication performance dramatically. Tests showed the enhanced lubricant reduced friction by around 42% compared with pure castor oil.

The study was carried out under the guidance of Prof. Devasish Chowdhury, with Ujjibit Boruah, an INSPIRE Senior Research Fellow, serving as the first author. The researchers believe the innovation could help industries reduce energy losses caused by friction while extending the lifespan of machinery and lowering maintenance costs.

Protective layer improves machine efficiency

The team discovered that borophene disperses evenly in castor oil without requiring chemical modification, making it easier to use in lubricant formulations. During operation, the material forms a durable protective tribofilm containing iron oxides, carbon-rich compounds and boron-based materials. This layer reduces shear stress between moving surfaces, improves load-bearing capacity and minimises wear, leading to smoother machine operation.

Sustainable solution for future industries

Castor oil is already recognised as a renewable and biodegradable lubricant, but scientists say its performance can be further enhanced with advanced additives. The successful use of borophene demonstrates how nanotechnology can improve environmentally friendly lubricants without compromising performance.

Prof. Chowdhury noted that borophene has already attracted global interest for applications in batteries, supercapacitors and fuel cells because of its exceptional physical and chemical properties. This study marks its first successful use as a high-performance lubricant additive.

The findings, published in the journal ACS Applied Engineering Materials, provide a new direction for sustainable lubrication research and could contribute to more energy-efficient industrial systems while supporting the transition towards greener manufacturing technologies.