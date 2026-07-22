NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has released ₹6.67 crore to 11 cotton-growing states under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanism, strengthening efforts to conserve biodiversity, promote the sustainable use of biological resources and support local communities that depend on them. The funding reflects the principle that commercial use of India's biological wealth should also generate tangible benefits for conservation and the people who help protect these resources.

The allocation comes from benefit-sharing payments received for research involving thousands of cotton varieties, reinforcing the Biological Diversity Act's objective of balancing scientific innovation with environmental protection and community welfare.

Cotton research benefits return to biodiversity conservation

The NBA realised a total benefit-sharing amount of ₹7.62 crore from Bayer Science & Innovation Pvt. Ltd. for research involving 25,431 varieties of cotton (Gossypium hirsutum). Cotton plays a vital role in India's agricultural economy and supports the livelihoods of nearly four to five crore people across farming, processing and the textile value chain, making the conservation of its genetic diversity an important national priority.

Since the biological resources used in the research were obtained through traders and intermediaries, identifying individual farmers or communities entitled to direct benefits was not possible. The NBA therefore followed a scientific framework developed with the support of an expert committee to ensure the funds are distributed fairly.

Scientific model guides state-wise allocation

Using data from the All India Coordinated Research Project on Cotton under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the NBA distributed funds according to the geographical spread of cotton cultivation in each state. Maharashtra received the highest allocation of ₹2.41 crore, followed by Gujarat with ₹1.38 crore and Telangana with ₹1.06 crore. Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Punjab and Tamil Nadu also received allocations based on their cultivated cotton area, while ₹0.95 crore has been retained by the NBA in accordance with the Biological Diversity Rules.

The funding model creates a transparent system for distributing benefits even when biological resources move through complex supply chains, ensuring biodiversity-rich regions receive support despite the absence of identifiable individual beneficiaries.

Funding to support conservation and community livelihoods

The released funds will be used for activities such as conserving biological resources on farms and in conservation facilities, updating People's Biodiversity Registers, restoring ecosystems, strengthening Biodiversity Heritage Sites, documenting traditional knowledge, supporting biodiversity research, developing digital biodiversity databases and building the capacity of Biodiversity Management Committees. Awareness programmes and livelihood initiatives will also be supported to encourage communities to continue protecting valuable genetic resources.

With this latest disbursement, the NBA has released a total of ₹152.24 crore through the Access and Benefit Sharing mechanism. The initiative also contributes to global biodiversity commitments under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework by promoting fair benefit-sharing from genetic resources while supporting the conservation of agricultural biodiversity.