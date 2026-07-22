When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

Malaria remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases, but a global review warns that the danger may not end with a confirmed diagnosis. In many endemic settings, patients may be infected with malaria and another pathogen at the same time, complicating treatment, masking severe illness and exposing weaknesses in how health systems investigate fever.

The study, "Malaria Coinfections Worldwide: An Umbrella Systematic Review of Prevalence and Epidemiological Patterns," was authored by Víctor Juan Vera-Ponce, Jhosmer Ballena-Caicedo, Holly E. Delgado-Toro, Adriana Mishell Yoplac-Oyarce, Lily Mabel Portal-Valqui and Fiorella E. Zuzunaga-Montoya of Universidad Nacional Toribio Rodríguez de Mendoza de Amazonas in Peru. Published in the journal Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease, it synthesizes evidence from 21 systematic reviews covering viral, bacterial and parasitic infections reported alongside malaria.

Malaria coinfections are common enough to matter, yet the evidence remains too inconsistent to support universal screening or simple global rankings. The practical priority is to stop treating every positive malaria test as a complete explanation for a patient's illness, the study states.

Malaria's Diagnostic Shortcut Is Becoming a Public-Health Risk

In high-transmission settings, fever is often approached through a disease-specific lens. Once malaria is confirmed, clinicians may understandably focus on antimalarial treatment, particularly where laboratories are under-resourced and patient volumes are high. The review shows why that approach can be dangerous.

Malaria shares symptoms with dengue, influenza, leptospirosis, COVID-19, typhoid fever, bacteremia and severe pneumonia. Fever, headache, muscle pain, weakness and gastrointestinal symptoms can occur across several infections. A positive malaria result may therefore explain only part of the clinical picture.

The review supports locally adapted diagnostic reasoning. Additional testing becomes more important when fever persists after appropriate treatment, disease severity appears disproportionate to malaria parasitemia, laboratory findings are unusual, or another infection is known to be circulating locally.

In resource-limited health systems, indiscriminate multiplex testing would be expensive and difficult to sustain. A risk-based approach, guided by local epidemiology, seasonality, pregnancy, immune status and clinical deterioration, is more realistic and potentially more effective.

The wider policy implication is that malaria programmes cannot remain isolated from broader fever surveillance. Disease-control structures designed around a single pathogen may miss the reality of overlapping infections, especially where malaria, HIV, helminths, arboviruses and bacterial diseases coexist.

The Numbers Are Striking, but They Are Not a Global Ranking

The study searched five major databases for systematic reviews published between 2000 and March 2026. Of 725 records identified, 21 reviews met the final criteria, and 16 contributed meta-analytical prevalence estimates.

Reported prevalence varied sharply. Among acute-pattern coinfections, estimates ranged from 3% for malaria–influenza to 21.7% for malaria–Ebola virus disease. Other notable figures included 19% for malaria with severe pneumonia, 14% for malaria–Salmonella, 13% for malaria–leptospirosis, 11% for malaria–COVID-19, 7.6% for malaria–bacteremia and 4.2% for malaria–dengue.

Among chronic or persistent infections, the review reported 22.7% for malaria–HIV/AIDS, 17.7% for malaria–helminth coinfection, between 10.5% and 17.4% for malaria with Schistosoma mansoni, 13% for malaria with soil-transmitted helminths and 6% for malaria–hepatitis B.

The highest figure, 50% for malaria–human African trypanosomiasis, requires particular caution. It reflected malaria positivity among patients already diagnosed with or suspected of having human African trypanosomiasis, not prevalence in the general population. It should not be compared directly with estimates drawn from broader febrile or community populations.

Seventeen of the 21 reviews reported very high heterogeneity, with major differences in diagnostic methods, settings, age groups, transmission intensity and case definitions. PCR-based studies may detect more infections than microscopy or rapid tests, while hospital-based research is likely to include sicker patients than community surveys.

The review treats the figures as context-dependent evidence summaries, not globally comparable burden estimates. Their value lies in showing where coinfections repeatedly appear and where diagnostic awareness is most needed.

Sub-Saharan Africa Carries Both the Burden and the Evidence Gap

Sub-Saharan Africa dominated the evidence base, reflecting the region's overwhelming share of global malaria cases and the coexistence of HIV, helminth infections, bacterial disease and weak sanitation in many settings. Southeast Asia was the second most represented region, particularly for malaria–dengue and malaria–leptospirosis, while parts of Latin America showed important malaria–dengue overlap, including in the Amazon basin.

This concentration is understandable, but it creates a major limitation. Evidence from Oceania, under-studied parts of Latin America and several other endemic settings remains thin. The available prevalence figures cannot simply be transferred from one country or region to another.

The geographic imbalance also exposes a broader global-health problem. Research tends to cluster where disease burden is already visible and donor attention is strongest. That leaves important blind spots around emerging arboviruses, malaria–tuberculosis, relapsing fever borreliosis, fungal infections among immunocompromised patients and coinfections involving Plasmodium vivax, P. ovale and P. malariae.

For developing countries, the policy challenge is not only to expand testing but to improve the intelligence that guides it. Health ministries need better seasonal surveillance, more reliable laboratory systems and clearer local data on which pathogens are co-circulating. Without that information, clinicians are forced to choose between under-testing and costly over-testing.

The findings also connect to SDG 3 on health and universal health coverage. A system that diagnoses malaria but misses a second treatable infection may technically deliver a test and medicine while still failing the patient. Integrated fever management is therefore not an optional refinement; it is part of building more accurate and equitable primary care.

The Biggest Lesson Is About Smarter Systems, Not More Tests

The study assessed review quality using ROBIS, graded certainty through an adapted GRADE framework and measured overlap between reviews to avoid giving repeated primary studies excessive weight.

Even so, certainty was generally low or very low. Seven reviews were judged to have a high overall risk of bias, mainly because of weaknesses in synthesis and poor handling of heterogeneity. The umbrella review itself was not prospectively registered, and publication bias could not be assessed consistently. Severity outcomes were also unevenly reported, meaning the evidence can identify co-occurrence more confidently than it can prove that coinfection independently causes worse outcomes.

These limitations sharpen the policy message. Health systems should not respond with blanket testing rules unsupported by evidence. They should build adaptive protocols that combine malaria diagnosis with clinical judgment, local surveillance and escalation pathways for patients who do not improve as expected.

In the short term, governments and development partners can strengthen sentinel surveillance, improve blood culture and molecular testing where feasible, and train frontline workers to recognize when malaria does not fully explain a patient's condition. In the longer term, researchers need standardized definitions, better reporting of seasonality and severity, longitudinal studies and more data from underrepresented regions.