NBA Releases ₹24 Lakh to Reward Biodiversity Conservers

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has released more than ₹24 lakh under its Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) framework to support farmers, breeders, research institutions and State Biodiversity Boards that have helped conserve India's valuable biological resources. The payment recognises the contribution of those whose biological resources have later been used by companies and research organisations for commercial purposes, ensuring they receive a fair share of the benefits. The latest disbursement highlights how biodiversity conservation can directly benefit the people and institutions that protect India's rich natural resources.

Farmers and research institutions among beneficiaries

The benefit-sharing amount has been distributed to a family-run Murrah Buffalo Farm in Haryana, which received ₹4.30 lakh, along with leading research institutions including ICAR–National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR), New Delhi (₹4.61 lakh), ICRISAT, Hyderabad (₹5.36 lakh) and ICAR–National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR), Lucknow (₹0.14 lakh).

State Biodiversity Boards across 11 States have also received funds. Maharashtra received ₹3.22 lakh, followed by Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. These funds will support biodiversity conservation and related activities at the state level.

Wide range of biological resources recognised

The payments relate to the commercial use of several important biological resources, including Murrah buffalo breeding stock, one of India's leading dairy buffalo breeds, along with hundreds of crop varieties such as rice, mustard, wild mung bean, chilli, tomato, cucumber, carrot and okra.

The benefit-sharing also covers 627 pearl millet varieties, 55 maize varieties, fish cell cultures used in scientific research and cotton genetic resources. The amount linked to cotton resources has been shared among the 11 cotton-growing States, while payments to individual farmers and breeders are routed through the respective State Biodiversity Boards before reaching the beneficiaries.

Strengthening biodiversity conservation

The NBA said the Access and Benefit Sharing mechanism operates under approved regulations to ensure that communities, farmers and institutions conserving biological resources receive equitable returns when these resources are commercially utilised. Research institutions receiving ABS payments will use the funds to strengthen biodiversity conservation, scientific research and related activities.

With this latest release, the National Biodiversity Authority has now distributed around ₹153 crore under the ABS framework. The initiative supports biodiversity conservation, strengthens biological collections, advances scientific and taxonomic research, promotes biodiversity surveys and builds national capacity, while ensuring that those who safeguard India's natural wealth also benefit from its sustainable use.