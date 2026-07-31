New Centurion Home Affairs Office Brings Services Closer to Residents

South Africans living and working in Centurion now have access to a modern Home Affairs office following the official opening of the department's new facility at Centurion Mall. Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said the new office reflects the department's drive to make essential government services easier to access by placing them in locations that people already visit as part of their daily lives.

Although the office has been serving the public since earlier this year, its official launch marks another step in the Home Affairs @ home reform programme, which is focused on improving convenience, accessibility and the overall customer experience.

Modern facility replaces outdated office

The Department of Home Affairs said the move from its previous premises addresses several long-standing problems that affected service delivery. The old office struggled with ageing infrastructure, limited facilities and security concerns, creating an environment that was less suitable for both staff and visitors.

The previous location also became known for the illegal sale of queue positions by individuals exploiting members of the public, while inadequate on-site parking exposed visitors and their vehicles to criminal activity. The new office has been designed to provide a safer and more organised environment that supports faster and more efficient service delivery.

Bringing government services closer to people

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister Schreiber said the relocation turns the Home Affairs @ home vision into reality by placing services closer to where residents live, work and shop.

He said the department is committed to offering services in modern facilities that are safe, accessible and better suited to the needs of the public while improving the overall experience of visiting a Home Affairs office.

Part of wider Home Affairs transformation

The Minister said the Centurion office demonstrates the department's broader effort to modernise both its physical infrastructure and the way South Africans interact with Home Affairs through expanding digital services.

He also thanked officials and everyone involved in the relocation for ensuring that services continued without interruption during the move. Their work, he said, has helped advance the department's ongoing transformation programme.

The new Home Affairs office is situated on the Upper Level at Shop 330 in Centurion Mall, Pretoria.