Varsha Aglawe Becomes First Woman to Lead Geological Survey of India

Varsha Ashok Aglawe has taken charge as the 54th Director General of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), becoming the first woman to head the country's premier geoscientific organisation in its 176-year history. She succeeds Asit Saha, who served as Director General from **27 July 2024 to 31 July 2026.

A geoscientist with more than three decades of experience, Aglawe has built a distinguished career in geological research, mineral exploration and institutional leadership, and will now lead GSI as it expands its focus on critical minerals and advanced geoscientific research.

Three decades of scientific leadership

Aglawe joined the Geological Survey of India in 1992 after serving with the Indian Bureau of Mines. During her career, she has worked in the organisation's Central, Northern and Eastern Regions, as well as at its headquarters. Before assuming her new role, she served as Additional Director General and Head of Department, Eastern Region, Kolkata.

She specialises in palaeontology and palynology, with significant research contributions on the Late Cretaceous–Palaeocene sediments, the K-T boundary, and the Satpura-Gondwana basins. Among her notable achievements is the identification of the Salbardi-Ghorpend area in Central India as a new dinosaur nesting site.

Aglawe has also participated in international collaborative research with the University of Michigan Museum of Paleontology in the United States and represented GSI at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2023 convention in Toronto.

Focus on critical minerals and technology

Beyond research, Aglawe has played a key role in strengthening GSI's scientific infrastructure. She led the establishment of a modern Palynology Laboratory at the Northern Region office in Lucknow and directed multidisciplinary geoscientific programmes across the country.

After taking charge, she reaffirmed GSI's commitment to supporting the Government of India's priorities on critical mineral exploration and mineral security. She said the organisation will accelerate the exploration of deep-seated and concealed mineral deposits using advanced geophysical techniques, faster exploration programmes and stronger laboratory capabilities.

Expanding geoscience for national development

Aglawe also highlighted plans to expand offshore mineral exploration, promote advanced geoscientific research and strengthen public-interest programmes covering natural hazards and glaciology. She emphasised improving scientific publications while creating more opportunities for training and mentoring young geoscientists.

She expressed confidence that GSI's scientific expertise and growing technological capabilities will help meet India's increasing demand for critical and strategic minerals while supporting sustainable resource development through innovation and geoscientific excellence.