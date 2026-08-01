eThekwini Sees Better Service Delivery Ratings Despite Business Dip

eThekwini Municipality says businesses are showing greater confidence in the city's response to service delivery complaints, even as overall business confidence declined during the second quarter of 2026. The municipality believes recent improvements reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure, speed up service delivery and improve communication with residents and businesses.

The latest Durban Business Confidence Index (DBCI) found that fewer businesses believe the municipality is unlikely to respond to service delivery complaints within a reasonable time. That figure dropped from 77.4% in the first quarter of 2026 to 71.2% in the second quarter, indicating a gradual improvement in perceptions of municipal responsiveness.

Business confidence slips amid external pressures

Despite the improvement in service delivery perceptions, the overall DBCI declined from 50.63 in the first quarter to 48.82 in the second quarter, placing it below the neutral level, although it remained higher than the national business confidence index.

According to the report, the decline was largely linked to factors outside the municipality's control, including global geopolitical tensions and ongoing immigration protests, which affected the broader business environment.

Survey respondents identified road infrastructure as their biggest concern, followed by environmental management, water supply and public safety.

Infrastructure investment targets key concerns

The municipality said it has stepped up road maintenance, resurfacing and rehabilitation projects, including pothole repairs, stormwater upgrades and improvements to major transport routes used by businesses and commuters. An additional R128 million has been allocated to upgrading the inner-city road network.

To improve environmental management, the city is expanding sewer maintenance, refurbishing pump stations and strengthening waste collection services. It has allocated R92 million this financial year to improve its waste management fleet and support critical operational projects.

The municipality is also continuing with beautification programmes, park upgrades and environmental initiatives designed to improve the city's appearance while supporting tourism and investment.

Water, safety and electricity remain priorities

On water services, eThekwini is accelerating pipe replacement, reservoir upgrades and leak detection as part of its turnaround plan for eThekwini Water and Sanitation (EWS). Major investments include the Southern Aqueduct, which is expected to improve bulk water supply for more than 1.2 million residents. The city has allocated R995 million for sanitation infrastructure and R495.7 million for water infrastructure during the 2026/27 financial year.

Public safety is also receiving additional funding, with R162.7 million allocated to Durban Metro Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Disaster Management, Security Management Services and the Safer Cities programme. Investments in surveillance technology, visible policing and disaster management are expected to create a safer environment for businesses and residents.

The DBCI also found that electricity remains one of the municipality's strongest-performing services, with only 1.4% of respondents identifying power supply as a major concern. The city said the continued suspension of national load shedding since March 2024 has helped provide greater certainty for businesses.

Municipal Marketing and Communications Director Mandla Nsele said the municipality values feedback from businesses and residents and will continue investing in infrastructure and targeted service delivery programmes. While acknowledging that challenges remain, he said the improving perception of the city's responsiveness shows that current interventions are beginning to deliver positive results.