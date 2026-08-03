Rajnath Singh Calls for Stronger Civil-Military Teamwork in Defence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for closer collaboration between military personnel and civilian officers within the Ministry of Defence, saying stronger integration will help India respond more effectively to changing security challenges and rapid technological advances. Speaking at the 85th Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) Civilian Services Day celebrations in New Delhi, he said both uniformed personnel and civilian officials are driven by the same commitment of putting the nation first, making their combined efforts vital for a stronger defence system.

Shared Expertise Can Build Better Defence Decisions

Rajnath Singh said the growing push towards jointness in the Armed Forces should also be reflected in the relationship between military and civilian wings of the ministry. He explained that operational experience from military officers, combined with the administrative knowledge, policy expertise and institutional continuity offered by civilian officers, creates a balanced decision-making process that benefits the country's defence preparedness.

He encouraged greater interaction through joint training programmes and developmental assignments, saying such exposure would allow officers from both sides to better understand each other's responsibilities and work together more effectively. According to him, defence reforms require continuity across policy, logistics, finance, human resources and administration, making civilian participation an essential part of the process.

Civilian Cadre Asked to Play a Bigger Strategic Role

The Defence Minister urged the AFHQ Civilian Services to expand their contribution beyond implementing rules and administrative procedures. He said the cadre should develop into the strategic backbone of India's defence management by strengthening expertise in defence affairs, research, geo-strategic analysis and emerging technologies.

Using cyber warfare as an example, Rajnath Singh said civilian officers could help create defence-specific cyber tools by applying their technical knowledge. He also suggested establishing a platform where Indian military history could be studied from a civilian perspective, opening the door to fresh thinking and new policy ideas that strengthen national security.

He described the civilian workforce as one of the unseen forces supporting the Armed Forces every day, adding that their experience and deep institutional knowledge place them in a unique position to contribute to the country's long-term defence planning.

Digital Reforms Take Centre Stage

The event also marked the launch of several digital initiatives by the office of the Joint Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer. These included the Internet-Based Accommodation Management System (IBAMS) portal, integration of the eHRMS platform with the TULIP 2.0 system for processing employee claims, integration of the CAO office with TULIP 2.0 for pay and allowance management, and onboarding onto the SPARROW online performance appraisal platform.

Rajnath Singh also released the 34th edition of the Samvad magazine, which features travel stories, essays, poems and articles written by employees serving in different defence establishments. Awards were presented to AFHQ personnel for achievements in sports, while children of employees who performed exceptionally in academics were also honoured during the celebrations.

Celebrating Eight Decades of Civilian Service

AFHQ Day is observed every year to recognise the contribution of civilian personnel serving alongside the Armed Forces in Integrated Service Headquarters, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and several Inter-Service Organisations. The civilian cadre traces its origins to August 1, 1942, when administrative posts across Service Headquarters and the Ministry of Defence were brought under a unified structure led by the Chief Administrative Officer.

Senior defence leaders, including Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and other senior officials attended the programme.