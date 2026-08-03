Vigilance Reforms Cut Pending Cases by More Than 80%

India's vigilance administration has undergone a major transformation over the past few years, with pending disciplinary cases dropping from more than 4,000 to nearly 700 following a series of institutional reforms, digital initiatives and closer coordination across government departments. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the progress while meeting outgoing Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) Praveen Kumar Srivastava, who briefed him on the Commission's recent efforts to modernise vigilance systems through technology and process improvements.

Technology Drives Faster Vigilance Processes

Dr. Jitendra Singh said transparent and time-bound vigilance mechanisms are essential for strengthening public trust in government institutions. He noted that sustained administrative reforms and improved coordination among ministries, departments and vigilance authorities have played a key role in reducing long-pending disciplinary cases.

The Minister was informed about the launch of the Vigilance Status Portal (VSP), which enables end-to-end digital processing of vigilance clearance proposals, reducing delays and improving efficiency. The upgraded Vigilance Case Management System (VCMS) has also digitised the complete lifecycle of vigilance cases while allowing real-time monitoring and better data-driven decision-making.

Simpler Rules and Better Procurement Oversight

As part of its reform programme, the Central Vigilance Commission reviewed more than 600 vigilance-related circulars and instructions. The exercise resulted in nine Master Circulars, two Public Notices and an updated Vigilance Manual that provides a simpler and more user-friendly framework for vigilance officials and government organisations.

The meeting also reviewed efforts to strengthen public procurement by introducing updated Procurement Manuals prepared in collaboration with the Department of Expenditure. The revised framework brings together multiple procurement guidelines into a single system, making implementation more consistent, transparent and easier for government departments.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Governance in Focus

The Commission has expanded its focus on technology-driven vigilance by promoting digital governance, fraud prevention in banking and financial institutions, stronger cyber security measures and the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Jitendra Singh said emerging technologies can make vigilance administration more preventive, predictive and efficient while improving transparency and accountability across public institutions.

The Minister was also briefed on the Commission's online Complaint Management System, which has simplified the submission, tracking and processing of complaints. Training programmes for vigilance officers have also been expanded through specialised courses, digital learning modules and collaboration with Mission Karmayogi to strengthen institutional capacity.

Greater Public Participation in Integrity Initiatives

The Commission continues to encourage public participation through Vigilance Awareness Week, taking campaigns on integrity and ethical governance to educational institutions, Gram Sabhas and public organisations across the country. Officials also discussed future initiatives, including wider adoption of the Probity Portal, Time and Motion Studies to improve vigilance procedures and greater use of Artificial Intelligence to strengthen predictive vigilance.

Dr. Jitendra Singh reaffirmed the Government's commitment to building a governance system based on transparency, accountability, technology and simplified procedures. He also thanked outgoing Central Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava for his contribution to strengthening India's vigilance framework and wished him success in his future endeavours.