Opposition demands answers on pellet guns, Ram Mandir donation; govt sets bill agenda in BAC meet

The Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee met in Parliament on Monday, where the Opposition cornered the government on two key issues.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 21:04 IST
Opposition demands answers on pellet guns, Ram Mandir donation; govt sets bill agenda in BAC meet
Opposition MPs protest over the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement during the Parliament Monsoon Session (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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The Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee met in Parliament on Monday, where the Opposition cornered the government on two key issues. The Opposition demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged use of pellet guns against students on July 20 at Jantar Mantar.

The Samajwadi Party separately sought a discussion in Parliament on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft issue. Speaking to ANI, SP leader Dharmendra Yadav said, "We have demanded a discussion in Parliament on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft issue. We made the same request in the last Lok Sabha BAC meeting as well. Today we have again demanded it, along with a statement from the Home Minister on the use of force against students and the pellet guns used on 20th July."

SP MP Rajeev Rai said the Opposition has been raising the issues in the BAC meetings and through non-adjournment motions, but alleged that the government was not willing to listen. "We raise demands in the BAC every time, and we're also moving non-adjournment motions daily. Not just one of us, many MPs are doing so. But the government doesn't have time to listen. The government doesn't want to. The government is running away. The issues the country desperately wants to discuss aren't being discussed. Rules, procedures, and laws have become meaningless under this government. Since the day pellet guns were used, the Home Minister has not been seen. He comes to Parliament every day but does not enter the House," Rai told ANI.

Meanwhile, the government went ahead with its legislative agenda, with the BAC allocating three hours for discussion on the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, three hours for the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, and five hours for the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Sources told ANI that the FCRA Bill was not included in the list of legislative business for this week. (ANI)

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