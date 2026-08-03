Trump says Iranian leadership is 'unbelievably duplicitous'
US President Donald Trump has accused Iran's leadership of being "unbelievably duplicitous" over their conflicting statements on negotiations to end the ongoing war.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday described Iran's leadership as "unbelievably duplicitous", saying they had asked for talks on ending the war and then announced that no discussions were being held.
"Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished," he said in a post on Truth Social.
ALSO READ
-
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls, stocks gain amid Iran peace hopes; yen firms after intervention
-
FACTBOX-Trump undertakes sweeping makeover of the White House and Washington
-
US STOCKS-Wall St starts the month strong as Mideast deal hopes rise
-
Trump demands lower gas prices from oil companies, chides Chevron CEO
-
Jay Clayton sworn in as U.S. director of national intelligence