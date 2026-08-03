Trump says Iranian leadership is 'unbelievably duplicitous'

​U.S. ​President Donald ‌Trump on ​Monday described Iran's leadership ‌as "unbelievably duplicitous", saying they had asked for talks ‌on ending the ‌war and then announced that no discussions were ⁠being ​held.

"Nothing ⁠gets through to Iran, ⁠unless we want ​it to, and nothing will ⁠get through, unless a ⁠Deal, ​or Total Surrender, is accomplished," he ⁠said in a post ⁠on ⁠Truth Social.