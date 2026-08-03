Vice Admiral Manish Chadha Takes Charge as Naval Operations Chief

Vice Admiral Manish Chadha has assumed charge as the Director General Naval Operations (DGNO) of the Indian Navy, bringing with him more than three decades of operational, command and strategic experience. His appointment marks another important step in a distinguished naval career that has included leadership at sea, key assignments at Naval Headquarters and senior training and personnel management roles.

An alumnus of the 78th course of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Vice Admiral Chadha was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 1 July 1991. A specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare, he has also completed the Defence Services Staff College course in Wellington and the Higher Command Course at the National Defence University in Washington, United States.

Over a career spanning more than 35 years, he has served in a wide range of operational, instructional and administrative appointments, building extensive experience across different areas of naval operations and leadership.

Commanded Major Naval Warships

Vice Admiral Chadha has commanded several frontline vessels during his career, including Coast Guard Interceptor Boat CGS-05 and Indian Naval Ships Veer, Kirpan and Mysore. These command assignments provided him with extensive operational experience across different maritime roles and responsibilities.

His international exposure includes serving as the Naval Attaché at the Embassy of India in Moscow, where he contributed to strengthening defence cooperation and military engagement between India and Russia.

Leadership Across the Indian Navy

At Naval Headquarters, Vice Admiral Chadha played an important role in advancing communication capabilities by overseeing projects related to Very Low Frequency (VLF) and satellite communications. He also served as the Director of the International Fleet Review 2016, a major event that showcased India's maritime capabilities and strengthened international naval cooperation.

After being promoted to Flag Rank, he held several senior appointments, including Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area, Assistant Chief of Personnel (Administration and Civilian) and Assistant Chief of Personnel (Human Resource Development).

Before taking over as Director General Naval Operations, he served as the Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, where he was responsible for training and shaping the next generation of naval officers.

Distinguished Service Recognised

Vice Admiral Chadha's contributions to the Indian Navy have been recognised with two of the country's distinguished military honours. He received the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) in 2017 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2025 for his exemplary service. As the new Director General Naval Operations, he takes charge at a time when the Indian Navy continues to strengthen its operational readiness and enhance its capabilities across the maritime domain.