Vice Admiral AN Pramod Takes Charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral AN Pramod, AVSM, YSM, assumed charge as the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff on 1 August 2026, bringing more than 36 years of operational, command and strategic experience to one of the Indian Navy's most senior leadership positions. He succeeds Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, who retired on 31 July after over 38 years of distinguished service.

A seasoned naval officer with extensive experience at sea and ashore, Vice Admiral Pramod has played a key role in strengthening the Navy's operational readiness, capability development and maritime security initiatives.

Three Decades of Operational Leadership

An alumnus of the 38th Integrated Cadet Course at the Naval Academy, Goa, Vice Admiral Pramod was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 1 July 1990. He is a Category 'A' Sea King Air Operations Officer and a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare. His professional education includes the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and the Naval Higher Command Course at the Naval War College in Goa.

During his naval career, he has commanded several frontline warships, including INS Abhay, an anti-submarine warfare patrol vessel, INS Shardul, a landing ship tank, and INS Satpura, a guided missile frigate. He also served as Executive Officer of the guided missile destroyer INS Rajput and was the Western Fleet's Fleet Operations Officer during Operation Snow Leopard following the Galwan incident. His operational experience also includes participation in Operation Vijay in 1999 and Operation Parakram in 2001.

Key Appointments Across the Navy

Vice Admiral Pramod has held a wide range of important appointments ashore and at Naval Headquarters. He commanded INS Utkrosh, the Naval Air Station at Sri Vijaya Puram, and served as Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

At Naval Headquarters, he worked as Joint Director Naval Air Staff, Director Aircraft Acquisition and Principal Director Aircraft Acquisition. He also contributed to strategic planning as a member of the Tactical Audit Group between 2006 and 2009 and the Indian Naval Strategic and Operational Council from 2016 to 2019.

Following his promotion to Rear Admiral, he served as Deputy Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air) and Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area, further expanding his leadership experience across training, aviation and operational commands.

Guided Naval Operations During Critical Missions

After being promoted to Vice Admiral, he took over as Director General Naval Operations on 13 December 2023, a position he held until 31 July 2026. During this period, he played an important role in planning, preparedness and maintaining the Indian Navy's operational readiness during Operation Sindoor. He also oversaw maritime security operations during the ongoing crisis in West Asia, supporting the Navy's mission to safeguard India's maritime interests.

His contributions to operational leadership have been recognised with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024 and the Yudh Seva Medal in 2025.

New Responsibility at Naval Headquarters

As Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral AN Pramod will now help shape the Indian Navy's operational priorities, capability enhancement and future force development at a time when maritime security continues to remain a key national priority.