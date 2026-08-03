India Opens BRICS Statistics Meet with Focus on Better Data Systems

India has inaugurated the two-day meeting of Heads of National Statistical Offices (NSOs) of BRICS member countries in Lucknow, bringing together more than 350 delegates to discuss the future of official statistics in an increasingly digital world. The event, held under India's BRICS Chairship, places data quality, innovation and international cooperation at the centre of efforts to build stronger statistical systems that can support informed policymaking and sustainable development.

The 2026 BRICS Statistics Track is being held under the broader BRICS theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," while India has adopted the theme "Quality Statistics as Driver of Change." The focus is on developing statistical systems that produce accurate, timely and people-centric data capable of meeting the growing demand for high-frequency and detailed information.

The inaugural session began with an introduction by the Director General (Data Governance), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), followed by an address from Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary for Planning and Programme Implementation, Alok Kumar.

MoSPI Secretary Dr. Saurabh Garg, who also chairs the BRICS 2026 Statistics Track, welcomed delegates and outlined India's priorities, including modernising national statistical systems, making greater use of administrative data and digital public infrastructure, and strengthening data governance and privacy standards. He said closer technical cooperation among BRICS nations can help bridge data gaps and build more resilient statistical systems.

BRICS Nations Reaffirm Commitment to Cooperation

Representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates shared their expectations during the opening session and reaffirmed their commitment to deeper cooperation in official statistics.

Delegates stressed that exchanging best practices, harmonising statistical methodologies and promoting innovation will strengthen the quality of official data while improving evidence-based policymaking and supporting sustainable economic growth across member countries.

The meeting also witnessed the release of the draft BRICS Joint Statistical Publication (JSP) 2026 and the Snapshot BRICS JSP 2026, which will be further refined after receiving consensus-based inputs from participating countries.

Digital Transformation Takes Centre Stage

The first technical session focused on "From Digital Platforms to Execution-Level Experience: National Practices and Strategic Approaches for Data Dissemination." Countries including India, Brazil, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa and the UAE presented their experiences in improving digital access to official statistics and strengthening public use of government data.

The second technical session explored transformational reforms in statistical systems, with presentations highlighting institutional reforms, technological innovation and strategies adopted by India, Ethiopia, Russia, South Africa and the UAE to modernise statistical operations.

Administrative Data Seen as a Valuable Resource

A side event organised in partnership with CivicDataLab examined how administrative data can strengthen official statistics by producing more timely, cost-effective and detailed information. Participants from governments, academia, civil society and BRICS member countries discussed the importance of harmonised metadata, interoperable digital systems and stronger institutional collaboration.

The discussions concluded with a shared commitment to building trusted data ecosystems through closer cooperation between governments, National Statistical Offices, academic institutions and technology partners, supporting more effective and evidence-based policymaking across BRICS nations.