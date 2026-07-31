India's Social Security Coverage Crosses 101 Crore: Mandaviya

India's social protection system now covers around 101 crore people, representing more than 68 per cent of the country's population, Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said while addressing the 4th Global Industrial Relations Summit in New Delhi. He noted that the achievement was highlighted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) during the BRICS Labour Ministers' Meeting in Hyderabad, reflecting growing global recognition of India's expanding social security network.

The two-day summit has been organised by the All India Organisation of Employers (AIOE) in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the ILO.

Balanced growth needs strong labour relations

Addressing delegates, Dr Mandaviya said lasting industrial harmony depends on close cooperation between governments, employers, workers, trade unions and industry. He stressed that industrialisation remains a key driver of economic growth and job creation, while highlighting the important role played by self-help groups and cooperative models, particularly those led by women, in expanding livelihood opportunities and strengthening the economy.

He said India's development model should balance the welfare and social security of workers with measures that make it easier for businesses to grow and create employment.

Employment growth linked to economic expansion

The Minister said sustained economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been supported by stable taxation, higher savings, increased purchasing power and stronger manufacturing activity. According to him, these factors have created a positive cycle of investment and employment.

He added that employment elasticity has improved significantly, stating that every one per cent increase in GDP is now generating 1.11 per cent employment growth, compared with just 0.008 per cent around twelve years ago.

Reforms planned for ESIC and EPFO

Dr Mandaviya also outlined reforms being considered for the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). He said quality private hospitals could be designated as ESIC healthcare facilities, expanding access to medical services for beneficiaries.

On retirement benefits, he highlighted the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's move towards fully digital claim processing and automatic account transfers through a single Universal Account Number (UAN). He added that UPI-based EPF withdrawals are also under consideration.

ILO South Asia Director Michiko Miyamoto congratulated India on expanding its social security coverage, noting that the country has crossed the milestone of one billion people receiving at least one form of social protection. She said this achievement would strengthen India's long-term economic growth. During the event, Dr Mandaviya and other dignitaries also released a souvenir to mark the summit.