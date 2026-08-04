Aston Martin creditors threaten legal action over plan to sell branding rights, FT reports

Aston Martin's creditors have threatened legal action over plans to sell branding and naming rights as part of a new debt financing package.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 03:33 IST
Aston Martin creditors threaten legal action over plan to sell branding rights, FT reports
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  • United Kingdom

A group of Aston Martin's creditors has threatened ​legal action against the carmaker after learning ​that it plans to sell ‌a portion ​of its branding and naming rights as part of a new debt financing package, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

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