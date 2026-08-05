Winston Peters to Attend Pacific Foreign Ministers Meeting

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters will travel to Fiji this week to take part in the Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting, where regional leaders will discuss shared challenges and prepare for the annual Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting scheduled for next month.

The meeting, taking place in Suva on 7 August, comes as Pacific nations continue to respond to the effects of global developments that are influencing the region's economic, security and diplomatic priorities. Peters said the gathering provides an important opportunity for member countries to exchange views and agree on a common direction for the Pacific.

Meeting Sets the Stage for Leaders' Summit

The Foreign Ministers Meeting serves as the main preparatory session ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, which will be held in Palau in early September. Discussions among foreign ministers are expected to shape the agenda that regional leaders will consider during the summit.

Peters said the timing of the meeting makes it an important chance for Pacific countries to strengthen cooperation and respond collectively to issues affecting the region. He noted that recent global events have highlighted the need for closer coordination among Forum members.

New Zealand Looks Ahead to Hosting the Forum

New Zealand is preparing to host the Pacific Islands Forum next year, making this week's meeting an important step in building momentum for future regional cooperation.

Peters said New Zealand is committed to working closely with Forum members to advance the priorities of the Blue Pacific agenda, which focuses on collective action, regional unity and sustainable development across Pacific island nations. He said strong partnerships remain central to addressing shared opportunities and challenges facing the region.

Bilateral Talks Planned in Fiji

Alongside the multilateral meeting, Peters will hold a series of bilateral discussions with counterparts from across the Pacific. These meetings are expected to cover regional priorities and strengthen New Zealand's relationships with individual Pacific countries.

The Foreign Minister will depart for Fiji on 6 August and is scheduled to return to New Zealand on 7 August, following the conclusion of the ministerial meeting.