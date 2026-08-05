New Specialist School to Give Gisborne Families Local Support

Families in Gisborne and the wider Tairāwhiti region will soon have access to their first dedicated specialist school, with the Government confirming a new facility for students with high and complex learning needs is expected to open by Term 1, 2028.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said the project fills a major gap in specialist education across the region, where many families currently face long journeys to access suitable schooling. The new school will provide learning spaces designed specifically for students who require additional support, allowing more children to learn closer to home while staying connected to their local communities.

First Specialist School for the Region

The new school will be built in Gisborne and is expected to accommodate up to 54 students. It will include four dedicated teaching spaces, along with administration and specialist resource areas designed to support a wide range of learning needs.

An additional two satellite teaching spaces will also be established on the shared campus of Te Wharau School and Ilminster Intermediate School in Inner Kaiti. The satellite classrooms will expand access to specialist education while creating opportunities for students to remain connected with mainstream school communities where appropriate.

At present, the nearest specialist school serving the Gisborne, Wairoa and wider Tairāwhiti area is located in Napier, more than 200 kilometres away, making access difficult for many families.

Investment Expands Specialist Education

Stanford said the Government has placed greater emphasis on improving learning environments for students who need specialist education, following years in which many facilities received little investment.

The Gisborne project is the third new specialist school announced within the past year, following earlier commitments for schools in Drury and Palmerston North. Together, these are the first new specialist schools to be built in New Zealand in nearly 50 years.

The Government has committed almost $295 million over the past two years to expand specialist education capacity and improve facilities. Funding has also supported 122 additional specialist classrooms, upgrades to six existing specialist schools, and improvements to learning environments across the country.

More Support for Students With Additional Needs

Alongside investment in specialist schools, the Government has allocated $90 million for learning support modifications, including improvements that help students with access needs attend mainstream schools.

Stanford said families have consistently called for more local education options that meet the needs of children requiring specialist support. She believes purpose-built facilities and expanded learning services will allow students to receive appropriate education without travelling long distances or leaving their local communities.

The Government says increasing access to specialist education gives families greater choice while ensuring children with complex learning needs have the opportunity to learn, develop and reach their full potential in environments designed specifically for their success.