New ID Card to Support Access for Service Dog Handlers

Disabled New Zealanders who rely on certified service dogs will soon have access to a new national identification card designed to make everyday travel and entry into public places easier by reducing confusion about their legal access rights.

Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston said the new card will provide a clear and consistent way for businesses, transport operators and the public to recognise certified disability assistance dogs. While these dogs already have legal access rights, many handlers continue to face unnecessary challenges because their animals are mistakenly treated as pets.

Helping Remove Everyday Barriers

Service dogs play an essential role in helping many disabled people live independently and take part in daily life. Although guide dogs are widely recognised, certified disability assistance dogs also support people with hearing loss, epilepsy, mobility impairments and a range of other disabilities.

Upston said misunderstandings about the role of these working dogs can lead to stressful situations where handlers are questioned or refused entry to places they are legally entitled to access. The new identification card is expected to reduce those incidents by giving businesses and the public an easy way to recognise certified service dogs.

Card Supports Existing Legal Rights

The Government said the national ID card does not create new legal rights or change existing laws. Certified disability assistance dogs and their handlers already have the legal right to enter public places, businesses and use public transport.

Holding the card will not be a requirement for entry, and refusing access to a certified service dog and its handler will remain against the law. The purpose of the card is to improve understanding and make those legal rights easier to recognise in everyday situations.

Clear Distinction Between Service Dogs and Pets

Officials said the new system will also help distinguish certified disability assistance dogs from pets, companion animals and emotional support animals, which do not have the same legal access rights.

Upston said the change may appear small, though it has the potential to make daily life much easier for disabled people who depend on service dogs to move around their communities with confidence and independence. By reducing unnecessary barriers, the Government hopes more people will be able to access public spaces without facing repeated challenges over their rights.