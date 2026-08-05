Consultation Opens on Great Barrier Rock Lobster Fishing Rules

New Zealanders are being invited to have their say on a package of proposed fishing rules designed to protect rock lobster populations around Aotea-Great Barrier Island, with the Government seeking community feedback before making any final decisions.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones said the consultation follows a request from the Aotea-Great Barrier Local Board and Ngāti Rehua Ngātiwai ki Aotea Iwi Trust Board, which have raised concerns about the long-term health of local spiny and packhorse rock lobster populations. The proposals are intended to support sustainable fishing while protecting breeding stock for future generations.

New Measures Aim to Protect Local Lobster Stocks

The consultation outlines several possible changes to how rock lobster fishing is managed around the island. These include creating six recreational-only zones where commercial harvesting would not be allowed, reducing the daily recreational catch limit and introducing a seasonal closure during the autumn and winter breeding period.

Another proposal would introduce a new maximum legal size for rock lobsters, allowing larger breeding animals to remain in the fishery and contribute to future population growth. Fisheries New Zealand is also proposing a one-day accumulation limit, preventing recreational fishers from storing catches collected over several days.

Officials believe the combination of these measures could strengthen the resilience of local lobster populations while maintaining opportunities for recreational fishing.

Building on Earlier Protection Measures

Jones said the proposals build on steps already taken over the past two years to restore rock lobster numbers in northern waters. Previous decisions included closing rock lobster fishing in the inner Hauraki Gulf and banning the harvest of spiny rock lobster along the east coast of Northland through to the Hauraki Gulf.

Those restrictions were introduced to help rebuild depleted lobster populations and reduce the spread of kina barrens, areas where excessive sea urchin numbers strip kelp forests and damage marine ecosystems.

The Minister said one possible consequence of those earlier closures is that commercial and recreational fishing activity could shift into nearby areas such as Aotea-Great Barrier Island. The latest proposals are intended to address concerns that increased fishing pressure could affect local lobster stocks.

Community-Led Approach Shapes the Proposal

The proposed management changes have been developed with support from the Aotea Ahu Moana Project, a partnership involving local residents, mana whenua and Fisheries New Zealand. The group has worked to develop options that respond to community concerns while balancing environmental protection with sustainable fishing opportunities.

Jones praised the efforts of local organisations and community members who have contributed to the process, saying their work has played an important role in shaping the consultation.

Public Feedback to Guide Final Decisions

An initial assessment by Fisheries New Zealand has been included in the consultation material, with further analysis to be completed after public submissions are received. The Minister said community feedback will be considered alongside scientific and fisheries advice before any final decisions are made.

People with an interest in the fishery are encouraged to review the consultation documents and lodge a submission through the Ministry for Primary Industries website. Public consultation remains open until 5:00 pm on 4 September 2026.