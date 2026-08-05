Government Orders Review After Ministry Justice Employment Case

The New Zealand Government has launched a rapid review into the Ministry of Justice after revelations that a former employee remained on paid leave for five years while facing criminal proceedings, a situation Justice and Public Service Minister Paul Goldsmith described as completely unacceptable.

Goldsmith said the handling of the case involving former Ministry of Justice employee Russell Harrison had seriously damaged his confidence in the department. He revealed that his office only became aware of the matter after making its own enquiries, despite the issue stretching over several years.

The Minister confirmed he had received an apology from Justice Secretary Andrew Kibblewhite, though he believes the response to the case exposed significant failures in the Ministry's management of employment matters.

Independent Review to Examine Ministry Operations

Goldsmith has directed the Public Service Commission to carry out a rapid review of the Ministry of Justice, with the case forming part of a wider assessment of the agency's overall operations and performance.

The review will be led by Debbie Francis and Steve Haszard, who have been tasked with examining how the Ministry handled the situation and whether broader operational issues need to be addressed. Goldsmith said he expects regular updates as the review progresses and wants a clear understanding of how such a lengthy process was allowed to continue.

The Government believes the findings will help identify weaknesses in current practices and strengthen accountability across the public sector.

New Guidance for All Government Agencies

Alongside the review, Goldsmith has instructed Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche to provide firm guidance to every public service chief executive on managing employment cases involving criminal proceedings.

The Minister said agencies need clear processes that support timely decision-making while ensuring employment matters do not remain unresolved for years. He stressed that the guidance should help prevent similar situations from occurring across other government departments.

Goldsmith acknowledged that chief executives must still follow fair employment procedures, though he said fairness should not be confused with inactivity or unnecessary delays.

Focus on Accountability and Taxpayer Interests

The Minister said business owners across New Zealand deal with difficult employment issues every day and the public expects government agencies to demonstrate the same level of practical management.

He made it clear that prolonged periods where employees continue to receive full pay without carrying out any work cannot be defended. According to Goldsmith, agencies must actively manage these cases, reach decisions within a reasonable timeframe and keep the interests of taxpayers at the centre of their actions.

He said paying someone for five years without them performing any duties is not a result the public would consider acceptable, adding that stronger oversight and better management practices are needed to restore confidence in the public service.