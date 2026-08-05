EXCLUSIVE-Sysco has stopped buying iceberg lettuce from Mexico amid US cyclosporiasis outbreak, CEO says

Sysco, the US's largest food distributor, has halted purchases of Mexican iceberg lettuce amid a cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to contaminated lettuce from Taylor Farms in central Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 04:46 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 04:46 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Sysco has stopped buying iceberg lettuce from Mexico amid US cyclosporiasis outbreak, CEO says
  • Country:
  • United States

Sysco, the biggest U.S. food distributor, has stopped buying ⁠iceberg ​lettuce ⁠from Mexico due to the U.S. cyclosporiasis ⁠outbreak, CEO Kevin Hourican said on ​Tuesday.

An FDA investigation has linked ⁠the outbreak to iceberg lettuce served ⁠at ​Taco Bell restaurants and sourced from privately held Taylor ⁠Farms operations in central Mexico. However, ⁠authorities ⁠are still looking for other potential sources.

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