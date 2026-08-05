EXCLUSIVE-Sysco has stopped buying iceberg lettuce from Mexico amid US cyclosporiasis outbreak, CEO says
Sysco, the US's largest food distributor, has halted purchases of Mexican iceberg lettuce amid a cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to contaminated lettuce from Taylor Farms in central Mexico.
- Country:
- United States
Sysco, the biggest U.S. food distributor, has stopped buying iceberg lettuce from Mexico due to the U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreak, CEO Kevin Hourican said on Tuesday.
An FDA investigation has linked the outbreak to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants and sourced from privately held Taylor Farms operations in central Mexico. However, authorities are still looking for other potential sources.
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EXCLUSIVE-Sysco has stopped buying iceberg lettuce from Mexico amid US cyclosporiasis outbreak, CEO says
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EXCLUSIVE-Sysco has stopped buying iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms and Mexico amid US cyclosporiasis outbreak, CEO says
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EXCLUSIVE-Sysco has stopped buying iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms and Mexico amid US cyclosporiasis outbreak, CEO says