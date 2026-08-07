Judicial Matters Bill Introduced to Strengthen South Africa's Justice System

The South African government has introduced the Judicial Matters Amendment Bill to improve the country's justice system by removing legal uncertainty, strengthening accountability and updating laws to reflect constitutional rulings and changing social realities.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel presented the Bill to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development on Wednesday. He said the legislation addresses practical challenges in implementing existing laws while ensuring that South Africa's legal framework remains effective, consistent and aligned with the Constitution.

Nel said the country's democratic institutions have continued to evolve over the years, making it necessary for legislation to keep pace with new legal developments and operational experience. He added that maintaining the rule of law requires regular updates rather than relying on outdated legal provisions.

Bill Seeks Greater Accountability and Transparency

The key proposal in the Bill focuses on strengthening judicial accountability. The amendments would expand the capacity of the Judicial Conduct Committee by allowing additional judges to be appointed when needed to deal with urgent complaints and reduce disciplinary case backlogs. Nel said judicial independence and accountability should work together, with credible oversight helping to strengthen public confidence in the courts.

The Bill also proposes changes to the Promotion of Access to Information Act to improve transparency and simplify administrative processes. The amendments are designed to give effect to a Constitutional Court judgment in the Arena Holdings v SARS case, which allows access to tax records in situations where disclosure is clearly in the public interest.

Anti-Corruption and Child Justice Reforms

The proposed legislation also closes legal gaps in the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act by introducing appropriate penalties for organisations that fail to prevent corruption within private companies and state-owned enterprises. Nel said these changes support reforms recommended by the State Capture Commission and reinforce South Africa's broader efforts to combat corruption.

The Bill also includes amendments to strengthen the child justice system. Children accused of cannabis-related offences would be dealt with through child justice procedures instead of unnecessary arrests, creating a more development-focused approach that places greater emphasis on rehabilitation and appropriate intervention.

Legal Profession and Cybercrime Laws to Be Updated

Another major part of the Bill focuses on modernising the Legal Practice Act. The proposed changes would grant legal practitioners an automatic right of appearance in all courts, simplify practical vocational training requirements and create more opportunities for lawyers to work within public institutions. The amendments also aim to improve the functioning of Legal Aid South Africa and other public legal services, making legal assistance more accessible to the public while supporting transformation within the profession.

The Bill also updates South Africa's legal framework for tackling cybercrime. As criminal activity increasingly moves into digital spaces, the amendments seek to clarify investigative powers and strengthen cybercrime investigations while maintaining appropriate legal safeguards.

Nel said the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development carefully considered submissions from stakeholders, including Judges Matter, the Information Regulator, the Legal Practice Council, the Law Society of South Africa and members of the public. He noted that several recommendations were incorporated into the Bill where they improved the proposed legislation, ensuring it better serves the country's evolving justice system.