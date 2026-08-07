China Backs Free State Special School with Learning Equipment

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Seiso Mohai and the Embassy of China are joining forces to support learners at Thiboloha Special School in the Free State, with educational equipment and learning materials being donated to help create a more inclusive and supportive learning environment.

The donation will take place at the school in the Maluti-aPhofung Local Municipality and forms part of government's Nelson Mandela International Day activities for 2026, being held under the theme, "It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity." The initiative places particular attention on learners who require specialised educational support and resources to participate fully in school life.

Thiboloha Supports Learners With Diverse Needs

Thiboloha Special School provides education from Grade R through Grade 12 for learners living with deafness, blindness, autism and intellectual disabilities, making specialised equipment and appropriate learning materials an important part of everyday teaching.

The school has been identified for broader developmental assistance that goes beyond classroom materials, with support needs covering learning aids, sports equipment, boarding-house essentials and infrastructure-related improvements. Addressing these areas can make a practical difference for learners who spend significant portions of their daily lives within the school environment and rely on facilities designed around their individual needs.

Mandela Month Engagement Leads to Support

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation said Mohai engaged Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng during preparations for Mandela Month to discuss possible assistance for the school.

Those discussions also covered wider cooperation linked to the District Development Model in the Thabo Mofutsanyana District, connecting the school initiative with government efforts to coordinate development between different spheres of government and partners.

The collaboration illustrates how Mandela Month activities can be used to mobilise practical assistance for communities rather than being limited to commemorative events, particularly when partnerships can direct resources towards schools and institutions facing specific developmental challenges.

Donation to Assist Learners and Teachers

The educational equipment and learning materials are expected to support both learners and teachers, giving educators additional resources to create lessons and activities suited to children with different learning requirements.

For a special school, an enabling learning environment can depend on much more than conventional textbooks and classroom furniture, as learners may need adapted materials, specialised learning aids and facilities that make education more accessible. Suitable resources can also help teachers respond more effectively to individual learning needs across different grades and disabilities.

"The donation will contribute to the educational needs of learners and support teachers in creating an enabling and inclusive learning environment," the department said.

Partnership Extends to Local Development

Government's engagement with the Chinese Embassy also creates an opportunity for broader cooperation within the Thabo Mofutsanyana District through the District Development Model, which seeks to bring government institutions and development partners together around local priorities.

For Thiboloha Special School, the immediate focus remains on strengthening the environment in which learners study, participate in sport and live while boarding at the school. The developmental support identified for the institution could also provide a foundation for further improvements to its facilities and educational resources.

The initiative reflects the 2026 Mandela Day theme by directing support towards children who face additional barriers in accessing education and creating conditions that give them a stronger opportunity to learn and participate.