Tragedy Strikes Thai School: A Teenage Shooters Fatal Rampage

A tragic school shooting unfolded near Bangkok as a 14-year-old Thai student shot and killed at least five people, including school staff, before turning the gun on himself. The shooter used a firearm belonging to his grandfather, firing 26 bullets, according to police reports.

Grieving students exited Debsirin Nonthaburi School, located on Bangkok's northwestern outskirts, as ambulance crews rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Photos released show the chaotic aftermath, with injured individuals attended to by medics. At least 23 people suffered injuries in what marks Thailand's most recent mass shooting in a troubling pattern for the Southeast Asian nation.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed deep sorrow over the incident, attributing the shooter's actions to stress related to his studies. In the wake of the tragedy, the Prime Minister vowed to introduce stricter firearm regulations. Emergency responders described the harrowing scene, treating victims with chest and arm wounds and attempting to save the shooter who ultimately died from his injuries.