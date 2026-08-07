Peru and Mexico: Bridging Diplomatic Relations

In a significant development, Peru and Mexico have announced the restoration of their diplomatic relations through a joint statement released on Friday. The decision marks a step forward in strengthening ties between the two nations.

In conjunction with the renewed diplomacy, Peru's government disclosed that it has issued safe-conduct for Betssy Chavez, the former Prime Minister. Chavez, who sought refuge at the Mexican embassy in Lima, will now be able to travel to Mexico, marking a notable turn in her asylum case.

This reconciliation between Peru and Mexico underscores a mutual commitment to cooperation and diplomacy in the region, setting a precedent for handling sensitive political matters.