Peru and Mexico: Bridging Diplomatic Relations

Peru and Mexico have reestablished diplomatic relations as announced in a joint statement. Furthermore, Peru granted safe-conduct for former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, who was given asylum at Mexico's embassy in Lima, to travel to Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:01 IST
Peru and Mexico: Bridging Diplomatic Relations
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In a significant development, Peru and Mexico have announced the restoration of their diplomatic relations through a joint statement released on Friday. The decision marks a step forward in strengthening ties between the two nations.

In conjunction with the renewed diplomacy, Peru's government disclosed that it has issued safe-conduct for Betssy Chavez, the former Prime Minister. Chavez, who sought refuge at the Mexican embassy in Lima, will now be able to travel to Mexico, marking a notable turn in her asylum case.

This reconciliation between Peru and Mexico underscores a mutual commitment to cooperation and diplomacy in the region, setting a precedent for handling sensitive political matters.

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