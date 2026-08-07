RISA Takes India’s Tribal Weaves to Wider Premium Markets

India's centuries-old tribal weaving traditions are being given a stronger platform in contemporary fashion and premium retail, with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and TRIFED showcasing indigenous textiles, crafts and artisan skills through the "Tribal Weaves of India" event in New Delhi.

Held at the RISA Flagship Store at the State Emporia Complex on Baba Kharak Singh Marg to mark the 12th National Handloom Day on August 7, the event brought tribal craftsmanship into focus through RISA: Timeless Tribal, a premium brand created to connect traditional artisans with customers in India and overseas while preserving the cultural knowledge behind their work.

Tribal Textiles Find New Market Opportunities

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Secretary Ranjana Chopra, who inaugurated the event, said stronger market connections can help tribal communities build sustainable livelihoods while establishing their products in specialised textile segments.

Tribal textiles carry much more than visual appeal, with weaving, embroidery, materials and techniques often reflecting knowledge passed through generations and closely connected with local culture and sustainable practices. Creating commercially viable markets for these products can provide artisans with income while giving communities a reason to continue skills that could otherwise struggle to survive as consumer preferences change.

TRIFED Managing Director M. Rajamurugan said RISA seeks to position tribal textiles and handicrafts as premium products by bringing authenticity and quality together with contemporary design, giving artisans access to customers beyond their traditional markets.

GI-Tagged Weaves Share Space With Designer Collections

Visitors were introduced to a diverse collection of geographically distinctive textiles, including GI-tagged Kotpad Cotton, Tussar Silk, Eri Silk and Muga Silk, along with Toda and Dongria embroidery representing different regional craft traditions.

Leading designers including Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anju Modi, Manish Tripathi, Gaurav Jai Gupta and Sameera Dalvi presented collections incorporating textiles sourced directly from tribal weavers, showing how traditional materials can find a place within contemporary fashion without losing the craftsmanship that gives them their identity.

RISA's collection extends beyond clothing and textiles, with Longpi Pottery from Manipur, Turtuk Brass Cutlery from Ladakh, Warli Art from Maharashtra and Dokhra Art from Chhattisgarh also showcased as part of the wider tribal craft offering.

Designers and Artisans Discuss Keeping Traditions Alive

A panel discussion titled "What Makes Tribal Weaves Timeless?" brought together designers, textile specialists, academics and craft advocates to examine how indigenous weaving can remain commercially relevant while retaining its cultural character.

Moderated by former NIFT Dean and founding faculty member Asha Baxi, the discussion included craft revivalist Jaya Jaitly, Akaaro founder Gaurav Jai Gupta, textile artist Gaurang Shah, Save the Loom founder Ramesh Menon and fashion designer Anju Modi.

Participants explored contemporary design, preservation of traditional knowledge and stronger collaboration between artisans, designers, institutions and businesses, recognising that expanding markets should not come at the cost of the identity and techniques that make tribal textiles distinctive.

RISA Links Heritage With Artisan Livelihoods

Tribal Master Artisans were felicitated during the programme, while live demonstrations of Warli and Gond art gave visitors a closer view of the skills and processes behind indigenous artistic traditions.

RISA is being positioned as an artisan- and craft-led platform rather than simply another fashion label, placing the people, cultural histories and traditional knowledge behind each product at the centre of its identity.

For the Ministry and TRIFED, expanding RISA represents both a cultural and economic effort: preserving indigenous skills while helping tribal artisans secure sustainable income from markets that increasingly value distinctive, traceable and traditionally crafted products.