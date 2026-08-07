Haryana Targets 1.4 Crore Trees as Van Mahotsav Goes Statewide

Haryana has set a target of planting 1.4 crore trees this year as part of a wider push to increase green cover, restore the Aravallis and improve environmental conditions across the state, with the campaign receiving fresh momentum during the 77th Van Mahotsav celebrations in Manesar.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav joined Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, State Environment and Forests Minister Rao Narbir Singh, public representatives and senior officials at the event, where environmental protection was linked with practical measures covering plantation, waste management, industrial emissions and urban traffic.

Gurugram Pushes to Become a Greener City

Yadav praised the Haryana government's efforts to develop Gurugram not only as a major economic and business centre but also as a greener urban area, where rapid development is accompanied by stronger environmental safeguards.

The Union Minister said Haryana was acting on recommendations from the Centre concerning protection of the Aravallis and measures to control air pollution. He had reviewed the state's air quality situation days before the event and said the government had started taking forward several of the measures discussed during that assessment.

Housing societies have been asked to put solid waste management rules in place, while industries are expected to install Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems and Air Pollution Control Devices. Smart traffic management and additional greening activities also form part of the measures being encouraged to address pollution pressures.

Aravalli Restoration Remains a Key Priority

Protecting and restoring the Aravallis featured prominently during the celebrations, with both the Centre and the Haryana government stressing the environmental importance of the ancient hill range.

Saini described making the Aravallis green again as a collective responsibility, placing restoration alongside Haryana's wider plantation programme. Yadav also highlighted the role played by grasslands and woodlands in conserving soil and maintaining groundwater levels, areas where he said the state had already undertaken useful work.

For Haryana's rapidly urbanising districts, protecting these natural landscapes has wider implications for groundwater, biodiversity and the ability of cities to cope with environmental pressures created by expanding populations and infrastructure.

State Sets Target of 1.4 Crore Trees

The Chief Minister said Haryana will work towards planting 1.4 crore trees under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative, with different groups and stakeholders expected to participate in reaching the target.

Saini described Van Mahotsav as more than a plantation exercise, saying it provides people with an opportunity to recognise their responsibility towards nature and protect the environment for future generations.

This year's celebrations were expanded across Haryana, with district-level Van Mahotsav programmes held simultaneously in every district. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, district officials and other public representatives participated in the local events, giving the plantation campaign a statewide footprint.

Environment Campaign Reaches Communities

Dignitaries planted saplings in Manesar and took the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" pledge, while two publications, Haryana Forest News and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, were released during the programme.

Students and other participants were also recognised for quiz, painting and related competitions organised around the theme "Swachh Haryana, Harit Haryana," connecting the plantation drive with wider public awareness about cleanliness and environmental protection.

The state's challenge will extend beyond meeting the numerical plantation target, with the survival and growth of newly planted trees, protection of existing natural areas and tighter control of urban and industrial pollution determining how much lasting environmental value the campaign creates.