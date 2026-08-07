India-Built Beam Catcher Reaches Germany’s FAIR Science Facility

A massive piece of scientific equipment designed and manufactured in India has reached the Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR) in Germany, marking an important step in the country's contribution to one of the world's major particle accelerator projects and showcasing the ability of Indian research institutions and manufacturers to build highly specialised systems for international science facilities.

The equipment is the first of three beam catcher units being supplied by India for FAIR, a large multipurpose particle accelerator facility under construction at Darmstadt. Beam catchers are crucial components of the Super Fragment Separator, or Super-FRS, which will produce radioactive ion beams that scientists can use for advanced research in nuclear physics and related fields.

Indian Engineers Take on Extreme Beam Conditions

A beam catcher performs an unusually demanding job inside the accelerator system, absorbing remnants of powerful primary heavy-ion beams after they strike a production target to generate radioactive beams.

The equipment must cope with extremely concentrated bursts of energy delivered within just 50 to 100 nanoseconds, creating intense thermal stress inside its absorbing material. A typical beam pulse can deposit around 29 kilojoules of energy, while peak energy density in the absorber can reach about 300 joules per gram.

Such conditions can create thermal shock waves, making the selection of materials, cooling arrangements, mechanical design and precision movement critical to keeping the system operational.

CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CMERI) in Durgapur designed the beam catcher under the supervision of Bose Institute, Kolkata, which coordinates Indian institutional and scientific participation in FAIR.

A 40-Tonne System Built With High Precision

Each beam catcher uses absorbers made from fine-grained graphite and high-purity copper housed inside a vacuum chamber measuring roughly 1.6 metres in length and 2.62 metres in height, where the vacuum level will be maintained at around 10⁻⁷ mbar.

The absorbers can be moved horizontally and vertically using motorised mechanisms with millimetre-scale precision, allowing their position to be controlled inside the chamber. Water cooling is needed to remove the intense heat generated as the beam deposits energy into the absorbing material, while heavy iron shielding provides protection against unwanted radiation.

Once its structural frame and shielding plates are included, a single beam catcher measures about 2.84 metres long and 3.45 metres high and weighs approximately 40 tonnes.

Three units designed by CSIR-CMERI are being manufactured by Trident Autocomponents in Kanpur, combining heavy engineering with precision movement, vacuum technology, specialised materials and cooling systems.

Indian Companies Supply Critical FAIR Components

Beam catchers form only one part of India's industrial contribution to FAIR, with companies across the country manufacturing specialised equipment required for the accelerator.

Vacuum Technique in Bengaluru is producing 58 ultra-high vacuum chambers used for beam diagnostic devices, while Chennai-based Siechem Technologies is supplying about 932 kilometres of specialised multi-core IT and diagnostic cables for signal and data transmission.

Electronics Corporation of India Limited in Hyderabad is supplying 524 ultra-stable power converters needed to operate room-temperature and superconducting magnets. INOXCVA in Vadodara has also supplied a cryogenic component after securing an international tender connected with the FAIR project.

India joined FAIR as a founding member after signing the convention in Germany in October 2010. The country's participation is funded equally by the Department of Science and Technology and Department of Atomic Energy, while Bose Institute serves as the Indian shareholder in FAIR GmbH and the nodal institution responsible for implementing the programme in India.

Mega Science Projects Build Indian Engineering Skills

India's contribution extends into the scientific experiments that will eventually use FAIR's accelerator beams, with researchers from several universities and institutes developing advanced detector systems for the Nuclear Structure, Astrophysics and Reactions, or NuSTAR, programme and the Compressed Baryonic Matter experiment.

Building sophisticated equipment at home also gives Indian manufacturers experience in meeting demanding international technical specifications, delivery schedules and quality requirements that are difficult to develop through conventional industrial projects.

Those capabilities could become increasingly valuable as India participates in other international mega-science programmes, including ITER, the Thirty Meter Telescope, CERN, the Square Kilometre Array and LIGO-related research.

The arrival of the first beam catcher at FAIR represents more than the delivery of a 40-tonne machine. It demonstrates how participation in international science projects can connect Indian laboratories, scientists and manufacturers, turning highly specialised research requirements into domestic engineering capabilities that can support future scientific and industrial projects.