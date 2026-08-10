Corporate Intrigue: The Raiffeisen Bank Trial Saga Continues

Former Raiffeisen Bank CEO Pierin Vincenz returned to court in Zurich on Monday as an appeal commenced regarding his 2022 fraud conviction. The trial, a hallmark of recent corporate scandals in Switzerland, is reviewing accusations that Vincenz and his business partner Beat Stocker profited financially through questionable company acquisitions.

The court is also reassessing Vincenz's alleged misuse of corporate credit cards for personal expenses, which reportedly included expenditures in red-light districts and trips abroad. Previously convicted of fraud and unfaithful business management, Vincenz argues the spending was corporate-related.

His conviction was initially overturned by the Zurich high court on procedural grounds but upheld by Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court, leading to the current appeal process set to extend through August and potentially into September.