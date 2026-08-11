World In Brief: A Chaotic Global Landscape

The Trump administration's visa revocation policy has led to more than 175,000 international visas being annulled under claims of national security threats and immigration violations, according to the U.S. State Department.

In another development, criminal charges against Indian tycoon Gautam Adani were dismissed by a U.S. judge, though concerns were raised about the decision, as Adani plans sizable investments in the U.S.

Meanwhile, global unrest persists with Russian missile attacks in Kyiv causing urban fires, alongside Sweden's successful identification and dismantling of a Russian spy ring. In the Middle East, U.S. demands compensation from Iran for victims amidst strained diplomatic relations.