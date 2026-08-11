World In Brief: A Chaotic Global Landscape

The world is rattled with revoking of 175,000 visas by Trump's administration citing security concerns, dismissal of criminal charges against Adani in the USA, fires in Kyiv due to Russian missiles, thwarting of a Russian spy operation in Sweden, Trump's compensation demands from Iran, and various incidents globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 05:24 IST
World In Brief: A Chaotic Global Landscape
Trump administration
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration's visa revocation policy has led to more than 175,000 international visas being annulled under claims of national security threats and immigration violations, according to the U.S. State Department.

In another development, criminal charges against Indian tycoon Gautam Adani were dismissed by a U.S. judge, though concerns were raised about the decision, as Adani plans sizable investments in the U.S.

Meanwhile, global unrest persists with Russian missile attacks in Kyiv causing urban fires, alongside Sweden's successful identification and dismantling of a Russian spy ring. In the Middle East, U.S. demands compensation from Iran for victims amidst strained diplomatic relations.

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