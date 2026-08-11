Allegations of Torture: A Grim Tale of Captivity
Former Ukrainian detainees and officials accuse Russia of systematically torturing prisoners of war and civilian detainees, citing beatings, electric shocks, sexual abuse, and overcrowded conditions. Russia denies these claims, labeling them disinformation. Ukraine calls for international pressure and accountability for Russia's alleged actions.
- Country:
- Russia
In a distressing account on Monday, former Ukrainian detainees and officials accused Russia of engaging in systematic torture of prisoners of war and civilian captives. They detailed allegations of beatings, electric shocks, and sexual abuse, as well as keeping captives in overcrowded, unhealthy conditions where dysentery was rampant.
Russia has rebuffed these serious claims made during an informal U.N. Security Council meeting. Deputy U.N. Representative Maria Zabolotskaya dismissed them as part of a 'disinformation campaign,' countering with allegations that Russian prisoners faced similar abuse in Ukraine.
Ukraine, calling for greater international intervention, decried the treatment of detainees. U.N. officials, supporting Ukraine's claims, reported widespread torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian forces. They noted that documented abuses included severe beatings, electric shocks, and sexual violence.
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