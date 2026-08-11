Revitalizing U.S. Manufacturing: The Surge in Foreign Investment
U.S. officials are collaborating with foreign investors to enhance the domestic manufacturing supply chain and expand small and medium businesses. Assistant Secretary Chris Pilkerton and SBA's Kelly Loeffler focus on leveraging Trump's tariffs and deregulation for increased manufacturing investments, underscoring the importance of component availability.
- Country:
- United States
On Monday, U.S. officials announced a collaboration with foreign investors to identify and bridge gaps in the manufacturing supply chain, as foreign investments in the sector continue to rise. The initiative aims to help small- and medium-sized businesses scale up efficiently to meet the growing demand.
Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Chris Pilkerton and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler highlighted the positive impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs and deregulation on foreign investments. During a visit to a historic shipyard in Philadelphia, acquired by Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Group, the officials discussed the necessity of ensuring that manufacturing components remain readily available.
David Kim of Hanwha Philly Shipyard announced a $5 billion investment plan that could significantly increase employment and enhance shipbuilding capabilities with AI technology. Meanwhile, the Treasury is working on making CFIUS reviews more transparent and efficient, to further boost foreign investments and secure U.S. economic interests.