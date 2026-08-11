Violence Escalates: Russian Strikes Hit Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv
In a severe escalation of conflict, Russian forces launched missile and aerial bomb attacks on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia and the capital Kyiv. Five people died, and 20 were injured in Zaporizhzhia. Buildings and vehicles were set ablaze, and air raid alerts were sounded as medical teams were deployed.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a shocking escalation of violence, Russian attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia resulted in the death of five individuals and injuries to 20 more early Tuesday morning. The strikes also targeted the capital city of Kyiv, igniting fires in a central district, officials reported.
According to Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov, Russian troops utilized missiles and aerial bombs against the city. Fedorov shared disturbing images depicting buildings and vehicles engulfed in flames. Air raid alerts were triggered in both cities, with Kyiv's military administration confirming a central district warehouse fire.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that medical teams were sent to affected areas following the attacks. Reuters witnesses reported hearing explosions in Kyiv, with air raid alerts briefly lifted before being reinstated later that night.
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