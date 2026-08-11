Government Invests $1m to Protect Taranaki Habitats and Kōkako

More than $1 million in Government funding is being directed towards conservation work in Taranaki, supporting the restoration of critically endangered coastal habitats and expanding predator control across a large area where native kōkako and other species need greater protection.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka announced $1.04 million for projects led by Te Kāhui o Taranaki and the East Taranaki Environment Trust, with another $1.2 million expected through cash and in-kind contributions from partners. The projects bring together Iwi, landowners, community organisations and volunteers, combining Government investment with local knowledge and hands-on conservation work.

Rare Coastal Turf to Receive Restoration Support

Te Kāhui o Taranaki will receive $432,840 to identify, monitor and restore critically endangered coastal turf ecosystems within the Taranaki Iwi rohe, where these distinctive habitats face pressures that have left only limited areas remaining.

The Iwi-led project will include mapping and monitoring to build a clearer picture of the condition of coastal turf, alongside restoration planting designed to strengthen areas where native vegetation has been damaged or lost. Local communities will also be involved in the work, creating a wider base of people who can contribute to protecting the habitat over the coming years.

Potaka said the funding showed how Government investment could be combined with contributions from people already working within their communities, allowing public funding to support projects that also draw on local expertise, volunteer time and practical resources.

Predator Control Expands Across 46,000 Hectares

The East Taranaki Environment Trust, operating as the East Taranaki Environment Collective, will receive $603,760 to increase predator control and monitoring across a 46,000-hectare landscape in north-east Taranaki.

The project is being co-led with Iwi and supported by local volunteers, with the expanded work expected to create a safer and better-connected habitat for kōkako and other native wildlife. Controlling predators across a large landscape can give vulnerable bird populations more space to feed, breed and move between suitable areas without facing the same level of pressure from introduced predators.

The funding will also support monitoring, giving conservation teams better information about conditions across the landscape and helping them understand where further predator control work is needed.

Taranaki Projects Lead 2026 DOC Community Fund

The two Taranaki initiatives are the first projects announced through the 2026 Department of Conservation Community Fund, which supports community-led conservation efforts around New Zealand. More funding announcements are expected in other parts of the country as additional projects are confirmed.

Potaka described the Taranaki work as an example of "mahi tahi", or people working together, with Government agencies, Iwi, landowners, community groups and volunteers contributing different skills and resources towards shared environmental goals.

For Taranaki, the investment covers two very different landscapes, from vulnerable ecosystems along the coast to extensive forest areas in the north-east. Both projects share a focus on protecting habitats and native species through locally led work that can continue beyond the initial Government investment.