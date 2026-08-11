Israeli Drone Strike in Nabatieh Injures Civilians
A recent Israeli drone strike in Nabatieh, Lebanon, injured two civilians, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The incident included a subsequent strike that targeted a rescue team from the Al-Risala Association, causing damage to an ambulance on site.
- Country:
- Lebanon
A drone strike by Israel in Lebanon's city of Nabatieh has reportedly injured two civilians, Lebanon's health ministry announced Tuesday.
The ministry also noted that a follow-up strike targeted a rescue team from the Al-Risala Association, which resulted in damage to an ambulance.
These events have escalated the ongoing tensions in the region.