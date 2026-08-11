Israeli Drone Strike in Nabatieh Injures Civilians

A recent Israeli drone strike in Nabatieh, Lebanon, injured two civilians, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The incident included a subsequent strike that targeted a rescue team from the Al-Risala Association, causing damage to an ambulance on site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 13:38 IST
Israeli Drone Strike in Nabatieh Injures Civilians
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A drone strike by Israel in Lebanon's city of Nabatieh has reportedly injured two civilians, Lebanon's health ministry announced Tuesday.

The ministry also noted that a follow-up strike targeted a rescue team from the Al-Risala Association, which resulted in damage to an ambulance.

These events have escalated the ongoing tensions in the region.

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