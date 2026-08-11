Typhoon Dolphin Unleashes Chaos in Central China

Typhoon Dolphin has hit central China's Hubei province, causing widespread flooding and halting various activities. The storm's intense rainfall has prompted emergency flood responses in Beijing and warnings in Hubei. Numerous regions are bracing for further impacts, as authorities work to manage the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 13:39 IST
Typhoon Dolphin Unleashes Chaos in Central China
  • Country:
  • China

Typhoon Dolphin intensified as it moved into Hubei province, causing severe flooding and closing tourist areas. As the strongest typhoon to hit China this year, its extensive reach has brought emergency responses as far as Beijing.

In Hubei, a key manufacturing region, recent tornado devastation complicated the storm’s impact. Many areas were submerged, prompting concern among residents and a rapid response from local authorities.

With forecasts of heavy rainfall, officials have issued numerous alerts and suspended high-risk projects across the affected regions, bracing for more widespread rain and potential damage.

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