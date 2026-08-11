New Te Mahia Pedestrian Bridge Set to Open on 24 August

A new pedestrian bridge at Te Mahia Station in southeast Auckland is set to open on 24 August, replacing the existing rail level crossing and giving passengers and nearby communities a safer way to move across the rail corridor. The project is part of a wider programme to remove level crossings across Auckland as the city prepares for more frequent train services once the City Rail Link becomes operational.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Auckland Minister Simon Watts said the bridge represents another important piece of Auckland's rail upgrade programme, with final safety checks and approvals taking place before it opens to the public. Passengers will be able to reach the station from either side of the tracks using stairs, lifts and the new bridge, improving accessibility while removing the need for pedestrians to cross the railway at track level.

Three Pedestrian Bridges Target Key Rail Crossings

Te Mahia is the second of three new pedestrian bridges being delivered at Glen Innes and Takanini to replace existing rail crossings ahead of the City Rail Link opening. The Glen Innes Station bridge opened in July, while the Takanini Station bridge is scheduled to welcome pedestrians from 12 September.

Construction of the three bridges began in September 2025 after the Government and Auckland Council agreed to bring funding forward, allowing the crossing replacement programme to start earlier than originally planned. Bishop said the recent completion of two pedestrian bridges within a short period showed the progress being made to improve safety and prepare Auckland's railway for increased services.

Safety has been a particular concern at Te Mahia, where officials have recorded dozens of near misses at the existing level crossing. Separating pedestrians from the tracks removes that point of conflict while giving people a more accessible route between the station and neighbourhoods on both sides of the railway.

More Rail Services Depend on Removing Level Crossings

Level crossing removal is closely connected with the benefits expected from the City Rail Link because running trains more frequently can increase the amount of time crossings are closed and create further delays for pedestrians and road traffic. Replacing crossings with bridges or removing them allows trains, vehicles and pedestrians to move independently, reducing disruption as rail frequencies increase.

Work is also progressing beyond the three pedestrian projects. Three road bridges on the Southern Line are being prioritised as part of the wider crossing replacement programme, with detailed design and construction planning underway before main works are expected to begin in the second half of 2027.

Western Line Crossings Also Under Review

Planning is underway on the Western Line to determine how as many as 21 level crossings could be removed or replaced, a sizeable programme that will influence how effectively Auckland can increase train frequencies in the years ahead.

Watts said 16 rail level crossings have already been closed or replaced across Auckland during the past decade, with further projects now progressing as the city continues to grow. He also acknowledged Takanini MP Rima Nakhle for advocating for the project.

The Government sees the crossing programme as part of preparing Auckland's transport network for higher demand, with safer pedestrian access and fewer interruptions becoming increasingly important as more trains are added. The Te Mahia bridge will become another visible part of that change when it opens later this month.