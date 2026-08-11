High-Stakes Trial: Luigi Mangione and the Manhattan Sidewalk Murder

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering a health insurance executive on a Manhattan sidewalk, is due in court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday. The trial is set to begin next month.

Mangione, 28, allegedly shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in December 2024. The incident, which drew condemnation from public officials, has become a symbol of growing disenchantment with the health insurance industry in America. Though charged with murder and other offenses, Mangione has entered a plea of not guilty.

At Tuesday’s hearing, overseen by Justice Gregory Carro, discussions are expected regarding jury selection and trial publicity. Prosecutors claim strong evidence against Mangione, including video footage and ballistics matching the murder weapon. Mangione’s defense may argue he experienced a severe mental health breakdown.