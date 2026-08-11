Former U.S. Marine Freed by Russia: A Humanitarian Gesture

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has released former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman, who was detained in January 2022. The 32-year-old received a presidential pardon from Vladimir Putin, citing humanitarian reasons, according to U.S. officials. Gilman's release was achieved without a prisoner exchange and followed intense bilateral negotiations.

Previously jailed in Voronezh, about 340 miles south of Moscow, Gilman's health sparked concerns, prompting his move to a civilian emergency hospital. Classified in a dissociative stupor, his condition was deemed sufficiently critical to warrant a pardon, U.S. advocacy group Global Reach noted.

Upon his release, Gilman was flown to Washington Dulles Airport accompanied by both diplomatic and medical personnel, including his mother. Key U.S. officials await his arrival, with plans to transfer him to a rehabilitation center in Texas for further evaluation and treatment. U.S. authorities claim the release as a goodwill gesture.