Former U.S. Marine Freed by Russia: A Humanitarian Gesture

Russia released former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman, detained since 2022 over an alleged incident with a police officer. President Putin granted a pardon on humanitarian grounds, enabling Gilman's return to the U.S. for medical treatment. This release followed intensive negotiations between U.S. and Russian officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 19:43 IST
Former U.S. Marine Freed by Russia: A Humanitarian Gesture
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has released former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman, who was detained in January 2022. The 32-year-old received a presidential pardon from Vladimir Putin, citing humanitarian reasons, according to U.S. officials. Gilman's release was achieved without a prisoner exchange and followed intense bilateral negotiations.

Previously jailed in Voronezh, about 340 miles south of Moscow, Gilman's health sparked concerns, prompting his move to a civilian emergency hospital. Classified in a dissociative stupor, his condition was deemed sufficiently critical to warrant a pardon, U.S. advocacy group Global Reach noted.

Upon his release, Gilman was flown to Washington Dulles Airport accompanied by both diplomatic and medical personnel, including his mother. Key U.S. officials await his arrival, with plans to transfer him to a rehabilitation center in Texas for further evaluation and treatment. U.S. authorities claim the release as a goodwill gesture.

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