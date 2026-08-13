NCSC Submits 2024–25 Annual Report to President Droupadi Murmu

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) submitted its Annual Report for 2024–25 to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, presenting its assessment of how constitutional safeguards, welfare measures and socio-economic development programmes for Scheduled Castes are being implemented across the country. The report brings together findings gathered through reviews, field visits and consultations with the Union and State governments, giving the Commission a basis to identify gaps and recommend steps for improving the delivery of protections and benefits intended for Scheduled Caste communities.

A high-level NCSC delegation led by Chairman Kishor Makwana presented the report to the President. Commission members Love Kush Kumar, Vaddepalli Ramchander and Dr Partha Biswas were part of the delegation, along with NCSC Secretary Gudey Srinivas.

Report Fulfils Commission's Mandate Under Article 338

Submission of the annual report forms part of the NCSC's constitutional responsibilities under Article 338 of the Constitution, which provides for monitoring safeguards available to Scheduled Castes and examining how effectively these protections are functioning. The Commission also recommends measures that can be taken by the Centre and State governments to improve implementation and support the protection, welfare and socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes.

This role places the NCSC at the intersection of constitutional oversight and the everyday implementation of government programmes, where the impact of policies can depend heavily on how effectively schemes and safeguards operate at the state, district and local levels.

President Calls for Stronger Implementation Mechanisms

During the meeting, President Murmu asked the Commission to consider measures that could strengthen and streamline the existing mechanisms used to implement constitutional safeguards and welfare initiatives for Scheduled Castes. The focus was placed on ensuring that institutional arrangements work smoothly and deliver their intended benefits more effectively.

The direction is significant because constitutional provisions and welfare schemes require functioning administrative systems to translate them into practical outcomes. Stronger monitoring, coordination between different levels of government and timely identification of implementation gaps can play an important role in ensuring that eligible communities receive the protections and opportunities provided under existing frameworks.

Reviews and Field Visits Shape NCSC Findings

The 2024–25 report provides a broad review of the functioning of constitutional provisions concerning Scheduled Castes and draws on the Commission's engagement with government authorities during the year. Its findings are based on extensive reviews, spot visits and consultations with Central and State governments concerning welfare schemes and programmes designed to support socio-economic development.

Such field-level assessments allow the Commission to examine how policies operate beyond official guidelines and administrative records, including whether intended beneficiaries are able to access schemes and whether institutional safeguards are functioning as expected.

The observations and recommendations contained in the report are expected to provide governments with inputs for addressing shortcomings and strengthening existing systems. By combining constitutional oversight with reviews of welfare delivery and socio-economic programmes, the NCSC's annual reporting process also creates a formal mechanism for assessing progress and identifying areas that require greater administrative attention.