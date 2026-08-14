Prabowo's Budget Balancing Act: Navigating Policy Challenges and Investor Trust

President Prabowo Subianto faces a tough challenge as he presents the 2027 budget amidst declining approval ratings and skepticism from investors. Economic struggles, including a weakening currency and a poorly performing stock market, compound issues like central bank independence and mismanagement allegations. Prabowo's policies and plans will be closely scrutinized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 04:30 IST
Prabowo's Budget Balancing Act: Navigating Policy Challenges and Investor Trust
budget
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

President Prabowo Subianto is set to unveil his 2027 budget proposals on Friday, battling waning approval ratings and investor skepticism over his administration's policies, particularly regarding commodities exports.

Since assuming office in October 2024 following a decisive election win, Prabowo's government has been grappling with economic challenges, including a depreciating rupiah and a lackluster stock market performance.

Investor concerns are mounting ahead of an afternoon budget presentation, with critics eyeing Prabowo's previous policy surprises and overspending as worrying indicators in a volatile economic landscape.

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