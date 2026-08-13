Struggling Kitchens: The Troubled Free Meals Initiative in Indonesia's Remote Villages

Loan sharks are now a common sight around a unique kitchen built on stilts above Tomini Bay in Indonesia's remote fishing village of Torosiaje. This ambitious project, aimed at providing free meals to millions of Indonesians, is faltering under massive debt issues faced by its investors.

Sigit Buludawa, a lawyer from a low-income village, heavily invested in this initiative. He financed his kitchen through personal funds and loans but now struggles with delayed government reimbursements. His predicament illustrates the wider systemic problems affecting over 400 investors in Indonesia's promise to feed its population.

The free meals program, launched with high hopes, has been marred by governance issues, supply chain hurdles, and reduced funding. Despite efforts to course-correct, many kitchens remain unused, while investors deal with persistent financial burdens. Loan sharks and accumulated debts further complicate this national initiative.