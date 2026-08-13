Struggling Kitchens: The Troubled Free Meals Initiative in Indonesia's Remote Villages

Indonesia's ambitious free meals initiative, which aimed to deliver free meals to millions, is facing severe financial and operational challenges. Investors, like lawyer Sigit Buludawa, who funded the construction of kitchens in remote villages, are suffering from delayed reimbursements and mounting debts. Governance issues and fiscal cutbacks add to the woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 11:30 IST
Struggling Kitchens: The Troubled Free Meals Initiative in Indonesia's Remote Villages
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  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Loan sharks are now a common sight around a unique kitchen built on stilts above Tomini Bay in Indonesia's remote fishing village of Torosiaje. This ambitious project, aimed at providing free meals to millions of Indonesians, is faltering under massive debt issues faced by its investors.

Sigit Buludawa, a lawyer from a low-income village, heavily invested in this initiative. He financed his kitchen through personal funds and loans but now struggles with delayed government reimbursements. His predicament illustrates the wider systemic problems affecting over 400 investors in Indonesia's promise to feed its population.

The free meals program, launched with high hopes, has been marred by governance issues, supply chain hurdles, and reduced funding. Despite efforts to course-correct, many kitchens remain unused, while investors deal with persistent financial burdens. Loan sharks and accumulated debts further complicate this national initiative.

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