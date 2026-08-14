Brazil Strikes Back: Trade Tensions Escalate with U.S.

Brazil has begun steps that could lead to reciprocal actions against the United States, responding to tariffs imposed by Washington on Brazilian goods. In a statement Thursday, the government indicated that the U.S.'s recent trade measures could trigger a rethink of bilateral relations.

The U.S. had announced last month a 25% tariff on selected Brazilian imports, citing unfair trade practices, along with a 12.5% tariff on goods from multiple countries, including Brazil, related to inadequate enforcement against forced labor. This announcement has further strained diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to use Brazil's "Reciprocity Law" to potentially implement broader retaliatory measures beyond tariffs. Options being considered include limitations on U.S. audiovisual entities and suspension of pharmaceutical and agricultural patents, steps that may affect supply chains or raise domestic inflation.