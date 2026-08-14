Australia and the U.S.: AUKUS Pact Stays on Course Despite Tariff Talks

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the AUKUS defence pact is proceeding as planned after a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, amid talks on tariffs. AUKUS, a significant defence partnership with the U.S. and Britain, aims to counter China's regional influence by delivering nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 05:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 05:11 IST
Australia and the U.S.: AUKUS Pact Stays on Course Despite Tariff Talks
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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that the AUKUS defence agreement remains strong after a late-night discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump. He emphasized to reporters that both leaders are committed to the pact's progress, which involves Australia receiving nuclear-powered submarines from the U.S. and Britain.

AUKUS stands as Australia's most ambitious defence project to date, set to enhance the country's naval capabilities. The deal includes basing U.S. Virginia-class submarines in Australia and constructing a novel class of submarines with British collaboration. In total, Australia plans to invest A$368 billion over the next thirty years to bolster its defence posture.

Faced with China's rising influence in the Indo-Pacific, AUKUS is designed to reinforce alliances. However, President Trump spoke with Albanese regarding tariff exemptions for Australia. The leaders also addressed regional conflicts, specifically Iran, underscoring Australia's stance against nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.

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