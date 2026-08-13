Loan Sharks Circle Struggling Meal Programme Amid Governance Chaos
Loan sharks are targeting kitchens in Indonesia's remote areas, part of a troubled initiative to provide free meals. Built by investors under a government plan promising reimbursements, many kitchens remain unpaid, leading to mounting debts. Governance and budget issues plague the scheme, leaving villages without promised meals.
- Country:
- Indonesia
In Indonesia's remote regions, loan sharks are circling kitchens constructed under a government-led initiative to provide free meals to tens of millions.
Initially drawn in by promises of reimbursement, investors now face substantial debts as payment delays mount, and government budget cuts exacerbate the issue. Challenges such as governance, supply chain problems, and fiscal constraints have hindered the initiative desperately needed in distant villages like Torosiaje.
As mounting loans threaten the viability of this programme, the repercussions impact local communities left without promised nutrition, while authorities attempt to recalibrate management strategies amidst a lingering uncertainty.
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